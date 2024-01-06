East Charlotte fire leaves 2 displaced, CFD says
The fire happened Saturday afternoon on Athens Place.
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were displaced after a fire in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The fire happened on Athens Place around 1:40 p.m.
Medic said one person was evaluated and is expected to be OK. No firefighters were injured.
The Red Cross is assisting the two people who were displaced.
The fire is under investigation.
