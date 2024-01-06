Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman died after the vehicle she was driving collided with a power pole in Kings Mountain, police said.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 on South Watterson Street, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

First responders found the driver unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The victim was identified as Linda Richardson Guevara, 43, of Grover, according to Kings Mountain Police.

Police continue to investigate and they’re asking anyone who has additional information to call 704-743-0444.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.