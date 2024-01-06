PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say

Police continue to investigate and they’re asking anyone who has additional information to call 704-743-0444.
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman died after the vehicle she was driving collided with a power pole in Kings Mountain, police said.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 on South Watterson Street, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

First responders found the driver unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The victim was identified as Linda Richardson Guevara, 43, of Grover, according to Kings Mountain Police.

Police continue to investigate and they’re asking anyone who has additional information to call 704-743-0444.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several North Carolina counties are covered by winter storm alerts as snow and cold rain moves...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
Swearngan Road Charlotte group home homicide
CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’

Latest News

Troopers said they've identified a person of interest.
Child jumps back as motorcyclist passes school bus in Iredell Co.
A student getting off a stopped school bus was almost hit by a passing motorcyclist in Iredell...
VIDEO: Student jumps back as motorcyclist passes stopped school bus in Iredell Co.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
VIDEO: Student jumps back as motorcyclist passes stopped school bus in Iredell Co.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sheriff: Highway 218 between Union, Anson County line shut down after rollover crash