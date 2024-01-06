Deputies: Women assaulted restaurant employees, fired shots in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are working to identify three women they said were involved in an assault of two restaurant employees in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said two workers at the Kochi Japanese Steakhouse on Highway 557 in Clover were assaulted on Thursday evening.

NEED TO ID: Jan. 4 6:20 pm, the pictured females were involved in an assault of two employees at Kochi Japanese Steakhouse, 5360 Hwy 557, Clover. One suspect went to the vehicle pictured and grabbed a firearm. She fired 2-rounds into the air & pointed it at the victims. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/YArU10Xjz0 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 5, 2024

During the incident, deputies said one of the women went outside to a vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired two shots into the air before pointing it at the victims.

Deputies said another woman grabbed one of the victims’ hair, threw them to the ground and punched them.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a white Chevrolet Equinox.

Restaurant assault suspect vehicle. (York County Sheriff's Office)

One of the women was wearing a pink-colored hoodie and black pants, another was wearing a teal and gray hoodie with ripped blue jeans and white glasses, and the third was wearing a greenish-colored shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify the suspects can contact the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059, or they can submit a tip through York County Crime Stoppers here.

Related: Sheriff: Suspects shoplift at York County QuikTrip, grab female’s backside

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.