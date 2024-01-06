PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: Women assaulted restaurant employees, fired shots in York County

Authorities are working to identify the three women they said were involved in the assault.
York County deputies are looking to identify three women they said assaulted two Japanese...
York County deputies are looking to identify three women they said assaulted two Japanese steakhouse employees.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are working to identify three women they said were involved in an assault of two restaurant employees in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said two workers at the Kochi Japanese Steakhouse on Highway 557 in Clover were assaulted on Thursday evening.

During the incident, deputies said one of the women went outside to a vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired two shots into the air before pointing it at the victims.

Deputies said another woman grabbed one of the victims’ hair, threw them to the ground and punched them.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a white Chevrolet Equinox.

Restaurant assault suspect vehicle.
Restaurant assault suspect vehicle.(York County Sheriff's Office)

One of the women was wearing a pink-colored hoodie and black pants, another was wearing a teal and gray hoodie with ripped blue jeans and white glasses, and the third was wearing a greenish-colored shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify the suspects can contact the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059, or they can submit a tip through York County Crime Stoppers here.

Related: Sheriff: Suspects shoplift at York County QuikTrip, grab female’s backside

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several North Carolina counties are covered by winter storm alerts as snow and cold rain moves...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives
Swearngan Road Charlotte group home homicide
CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday

Latest News

A Gaston County Superior Court judge said the statue is considered an object of remembrance...
Confederate monument to remain outside Gaston Co. Courthouse
Tim Newman is in new trouble after he reportedly broke his probation.
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
The NC Department of Transportation started preparing Thursday for Saturday's expected wintery...
NCDOT prepares I-40 and surrounding roads for expected wintry mix