Deputies: Woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Catawba County home on Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a home on Deal Road for a reported domestic dispute, according to information from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they said they encountered a man armed with a firearm who went back into the home when approached by law enforcement.

Deputies eventually confirmed that the man told a family member that another person was dead inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response Team entered the Deal Road home and found a woman dead inside, deputies said.

The man initially encountered by law enforcement is being treated for injuries at an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is underway and neither the victim nor the man’s names have been released at this time.

