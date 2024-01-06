PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cheslie Kryst memoir set to hit shelves this spring

The publisher says proceeds from the book will support the memorial fund created in Kryst’s honor.
According to the book’s publisher, it will be written in two parts.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are plans to release the memoir of Cheslie Kryst, the former Miss USA from Charlotte who died by suicide in 2022.

The memoir, “By the Time You Read This,” is scheduled to be released on April 23.

According to the book’s publisher, it will be written in two parts. The first part was written by Kryst before her Jan. 30, 2022 death, sharing her highs and lows.

Remembering Cheslie Kryst
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death
‘The world is mourning. We all felt like we knew Cheslie’: Remembering and honoring the life of Cheslie Kryst

Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, will pick up the second part, sharing her perspective following her daughter’s death.

The publisher says proceeds from the book will support the memorial fund created in Kryst’s honor to help others affected by mental health challenges.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please don’t hesitate to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. All you have to do is call or text 988.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several North Carolina counties are covered by winter storm alerts as snow and cold rain moves...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
Swearngan Road Charlotte group home homicide
CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’

Latest News

A student getting off a stopped school bus was almost hit by a passing motorcyclist in Iredell...
Troopers: Motorcyclist arrested after almost hitting student getting off bus in Iredell Co.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Women’s Missionary Society retreat of the African...
‘When we fight, we win’: VP Harris talks women’s rights, 2024 election during Myrtle Beach stop
According to the book’s publisher, it will be written in two parts.
Cheslie Kryst memoir set to hit shelves this spring
The investigation is underway in Catawba County.
Deputies: Woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.