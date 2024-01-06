Cheslie Kryst memoir set to hit shelves this spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are plans to release the memoir of Cheslie Kryst, the former Miss USA from Charlotte who died by suicide in 2022.

The memoir, “By the Time You Read This,” is scheduled to be released on April 23.

According to the book’s publisher, it will be written in two parts. The first part was written by Kryst before her Jan. 30, 2022 death, sharing her highs and lows.

Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, will pick up the second part, sharing her perspective following her daughter’s death.

The publisher says proceeds from the book will support the memorial fund created in Kryst’s honor to help others affected by mental health challenges.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please don’t hesitate to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. All you have to do is call or text 988.

