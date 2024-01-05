Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a significant winter storm now within 24 hours of arriving in the Carolinas, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several North Carolina counties.

From Friday night into Saturday morning, the advisory covers Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan and Watauga counties, among others.

Weather impacts on Saturday. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Up to one inch of snow and some ice accumulation is possible in those areas. Temperatures will fall below freezing, creating wet and potentially dangerous road and sidewalk conditions.

In the Charlotte area, no snow is expected; however, temperatures will not make it out of the 40s on Saturday with a cold rain expected.

By Sunday, things are forecast to clear up, although temperatures will remain cold. Then, on Tuesday, another system could bring multiple inches of rain to the Carolinas.

