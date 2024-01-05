WBTV News This Weekend airing Sunday mornings starting Jan. 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV is extending its weekend morning programming.

Starting on Sunday, Jan. 7, you can watch Caroline Hicks and First Alert Meteorologist Eric Garlick for WBTV News This Weekend.

Caroline and Eric will bring you all the breaking news, weather and top headlines you need to start your day.

That’s every Sunday from 7 to 9 a.m. starting Jan. 7.

