VIDEO: Student jumps back as motorcyclist passes stopped school bus in Iredell Co.

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) – Videos show a scary moment as an elementary student jumped back from a motorcycle that passed a stopped school bus in Iredell County.

The close call happened around 2:38 p.m. Thursday on Carlyle Road in Troutman, according to information from Iredell-Statesville Schools.

District leaders released videos showing the harrowing moment when the student came within inches of being hit by the passing motorcycle.

On average, a stopped school bus is passed 40 times a day in Iredell County, according to information from the district.

“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life. If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus,” a news release stated.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a person of interest has been identified. The man was said to have been operating a Kawasaki Ninja 400 and wearing a black and red helmet, a black Alpine Stars jacket with red and white on the right arm, and a red Adidas backpack.

A student getting off a stopped school bus was almost hit by a passing motorcyclist in Iredell County. (Dickerson, Brad | Source: N.C. State Highway Patrol)

Troopers said the motorcyclist was also in the area of U.S. 21 at Julian Place at 2:40 p.m. and N.C. 115 northbound at Pine Lake Preparatory School at 4:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the highway patrol by dialing *47.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

