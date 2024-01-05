PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Timing is everything’: Harding University High principal announces resignation

Principal Glenn Starnes II is resigning from his position at Harding University High School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The principal of a Charlotte high school announced his resignation this week.

Glenn Starnes II will step down from his position at Harding University High School, effective Feb. 1, 2024.

“Without question, my time at Harding University High School has been life changing and it’s hard to believe I’m walking away from a place I love so much; however, timing is everything and the time is now,” he said in a letter to families.

Starnes said that after he leaves Charlotte next month, he will be off to Washington, D.C. for his next venture, although he did not specify what exactly that is.

“To the students and families…I am sorry if I let you down by such a premature transition,” his letter continued. “From day one, I have attempted to model my primary core value, ‘Student-Centered,’ ensuring that ALL recognize students as whole children and put their needs first in everything we do.”

Starnes said in his letter that district leaders are “committed to engaging all stakeholders in the selection of the next Principal of Harding University High School.”

He leaves Harding after having been in education for more than 15 years.

