State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers

The fines stemmed from errors found with price scanners at the stores.
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to customer overcharges.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - State officials have fined 18 stores across North Carolina because of excessive price-scanner errors.

Three of the stores hit with the fines are in Mecklenburg County, while others are in Burke, Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties.

Each of the local stores and information on their infractions are below:

Mecklenburg County:

  • Family Dollar located at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road
    • Paid $7,995 in penalties
    • Store failed five inspections between December 2022 and August 2023
    • Follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 4.67% based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot
    • Follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 6.67% based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot
    • Store still has an outstanding balance of $10,485 due from failed inspections in August, October and December
  • Family Dollar located at 4130 Rozzelles Ferry Road
    • Paid $3,045 in penalties
    • Store failed inspections in July and August
    • Follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 8.67% based on 26 overcharges in a 300-item lot
    • Store still has an outstanding balance of $3,695 due from a failed inspection
  • Target located at 8120 University City Blvd.
    • Paid $14,755 in penalties
    • Store failed seven inspections between September 2022 and September 2023
    • Store paid its penalties in October and passed a follow-up inspection in November

Burke County:

  • Food Matters Market located at 210 Avery Ave.
    • Paid $555 in penalties
    • Store failed inspections in July and August
    • Store passed a follow-up inspection in October and paid its penalty in November

Cabarrus County:

  • Circle K located at 8501 Concord Mill Blvd.
    • Paid $845 in penalties
    • An initial inspection in May found an error rate of 12% based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot
    • Follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 4% based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot.
    • Follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 4% based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot
    • Store passed a follow-up inspection in October and paid its penalty in December

Stanly County:

  • Family Dollar at 103 North Main St.
    • Paid $14,790 in penalties
    • Store failed 10 inspections between January 2022 and August 2023
    • Follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot
    • Store paid $14,790 in penalties in October and passed a follow-up inspection in December
    • Store still has a balance of $5,000 due from the failed inspection in October

Union County:

  • Family Dollar located at 7907 Idlewild Road
    • Paid $4,680 in penalties
    • Store failed four inspections between March 2023 and August 2023
    • Follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 6% based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot
    • Follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot
    • Store paid $4,680 in penalties in October
    • Store still has a balance of $6,905 due from the failed inspections in October and December

Outside of those local areas, three stores from Forsyth County, three from Hertford County, and one from Franklin, Guilford, Lee, Montgomery and Perquimans counties also had fines.

“Our Standards Division remained diligent in its effort to protect consumers across our state in 2023,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “Inspectors continued to find significant numbers of price scanner errors at stores across the state, which serves as a reminder that consumers should check their receipts and notify store managers if they see an error.”

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

For more on the fines, click here.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

