Police investigating north Charlotte homicide
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte Thursday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. along Swearngan Road near Brookshire Boulevard.
Police have not released any further information; check back for updates.
