PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating north Charlotte homicide

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. along Swearngan Road.
FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte Thursday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. along Swearngan Road near Brookshire Boulevard.

Police have not released any further information; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out at Jay's Seafood Restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Popular Albemarle restaurant gutted by massive fire
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Homes in a Lancaster County, S.C. subdivision
Identical homes, different tax bills: South Carolina homeowners blame ‘unfair’ state law

Latest News

The Queen City was ranked No. 7 thanks to a steady increase in home values.
Charlotte ranks in Zillow’s top 10 hottest housing markets for 2024
The state of North Carolina is reporting 52 deaths from the flu this season.
NC hospitals experiencing post-holiday surge in flu cases
Parents arrested in Salisbury.
Salisbury PD: Parents charged after exposing their baby to fentanyl
Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday