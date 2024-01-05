PHOTOS: Person seriously hurt after crashing into northeast Charlotte Bojangles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously hurt after a car slammed into the side of a Bojangles in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.

Medic confirmed that the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed a white sedan crashed into the side of the building near a drive-thru window.

The car pushed in part of the restaurant’s window paneling and left shattered glass littering the area.

It is unclear what led up to the incident or if anyone will be charged.

Autoplay

Related: PHOTOS: Vehicle drives through the front of Mecklenburg Co. eye doctor’s office

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.