PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

PHOTOS: Person seriously hurt after crashing into northeast Charlotte Bojangles

The crash happened along West Sugar Creek Road on Friday morning.
West Sugar Creek Road Bojangles crash
West Sugar Creek Road Bojangles crash(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously hurt after a car slammed into the side of a Bojangles in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.

Medic confirmed that the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed a white sedan crashed into the side of the building near a drive-thru window.

The car pushed in part of the restaurant’s window paneling and left shattered glass littering the area.

It is unclear what led up to the incident or if anyone will be charged.

Related: PHOTOS: Vehicle drives through the front of Mecklenburg Co. eye doctor’s office

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
First Alert Weather Day in place for Saturday and Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix, rain arrives Saturday
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. along Swearngan Road.
CMPD: 1 dead after altercation between adult, juvenile at north Charlotte group home

Latest News

West Sugar Creek Road Bojangles crash
Person seriously hurt after crashing into Bojangles in northeast Charlotte
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. along Swearngan Road.
CMPD: 1 dead after altercation between adult, juvenile at north Charlotte group home
The Queen City was ranked No. 7 thanks to a steady increase in home values.
Charlotte ranks in Zillow’s top 10 hottest housing markets for 2024
The state of North Carolina is reporting 52 deaths from the flu this season.
NC hospitals experiencing post-holiday surge in flu cases