Pastor pleads guilty after son accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A pastor pleaded guilty Friday after his son was accidentally shot in the head in a Burke County church parking lot in October 2023, according to the Burke County Clerk of Court.

Adam Vines was sentenced to 45 days but his sentence was suspended for 12 months of supervised probation, the Burke County Clerk of Court confirmed to WBTV.

The 2-year-old was accidentally shot by his sibling after the child got a hold of the weapon that was in the back of the pastor’s van, Vines previously said.

The shooting happened at River Valley Baptist Church on Conley Bumgarner Road in Morganton just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

According to the criminal summons, the firearm was stored or “left in a condition that the firearm could be discharged and the defendant knew or should have known that the minor would be able to gain access to the firearm.”

Vines has to complete a firearm safety course, pay $203 in court costs and a $200 fine, according to court documents.

