Officials: 1 dead after massive Cleveland Co. house fire

The fire happened on Spangler Drive in Shelby on Friday morning.
Firefighters pulled a person out of a burning home in Shelby on Friday morning.
Firefighters pulled a person out of a burning home in Shelby on Friday morning.(Shelby Fire and Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died after they were trapped in a burning Cleveland County house on Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The Shelby Fire Department said the blaze happened on Spangler Drive, just off Highway 74.

Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived and a search found one person inside. They said they were able to get the person out; however, the fire chief later said the person died.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Photos from the scene showed the garage-end of the house burned up, along with a car and pickup truck.

Officials said that at the same time firefighters responded to the Spangler Drive blaze, another fire was reported on Shannonhouse Street, which is about two miles away.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

