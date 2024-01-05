Man wanted in 2021 killing of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy in 2021.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives said they received information that identified 20-year-old Bryce Felder as one of the suspects in the shooting death of Asiah Figueroa.

Police are looking for Bryce Felder in connection with the 2021 killing of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

An arrest warrant for murder was obtained for Felder.

Figueroa was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at his northwest Charlotte home on Sept. 7, 2021. Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into the child’s home while he was sleeping. His sister was also grazed by gunfire.

Investigators said at the time the shooting was tied to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and to several other shootings in Charlotte.

Three people have previously been arrested in connection with Figueroa’s murder.

Anyone with information on Felder’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

