Man wanted in 2021 killing of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy

Asiah Figueroa was shot and killed in September of 2021.
Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted a vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by drive-by shooters.
Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted a vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by drive-by shooters. Police are searching for a suspect in connection with his death.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy in 2021.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives said they received information that identified 20-year-old Bryce Felder as one of the suspects in the shooting death of Asiah Figueroa.

Police are looking for Bryce Felder in connection with the 2021 killing of 3-year-old Asiah...
Police are looking for Bryce Felder in connection with the 2021 killing of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

An arrest warrant for murder was obtained for Felder.

Figueroa was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at his northwest Charlotte home on Sept. 7, 2021. Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into the child’s home while he was sleeping. His sister was also grazed by gunfire.

Investigators said at the time the shooting was tied to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and to several other shootings in Charlotte.

Three people have previously been arrested in connection with Figueroa’s murder.

Anyone with information on Felder’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Asiah Figueroa was killed last year when drive-by shooters fired about 150 rounds into his home on Richard Rozelle Drive.

