Man arrested after chase begins in Gaston Co., ends in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What began as an attempted traffic stop Thursday night evolved into a chase that led from Gaston County into Mecklenburg County, before a Charlotte man could eventually be arrested.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Gaston County Police Department officers said they tried to stop a 2012 Dodge Charger on McAdenville Road, near Belmont, for registration and insurance violations. The driver immediately drove off and hit another car while trying to get away. Officers followed the car, trying to get the driver to safely pull over.

According to police, the suspect, Malcolm Jamal Smith, 27, of Charlotte, entered Interstate 85 and traveled north into Mecklenburg County. Smith exited onto Billy Graham Parkway, where he lost control of the car and crashed into a guard rail. Smith jumped out of the car and began to run away, with officers chasing after him. During the chase, Smith shot a gun before throwing it off an overpass.

Police said officers chased Smith and were able to catch him. There were no shots fired by officers. Almost two pounds of marijuana and unidentified pills were found in a backpack Smith was carrying. Officers also found the gun Smith threw from the overpass. A second gun was also found in his car.

Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, multiple drug charges and driving offenses. He was booked into the Gaston County jail and issued a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with more information about the chase should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

