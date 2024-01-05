PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man arrested after chase begins in Gaston Co., ends in Charlotte

The two-county chase ended Thursday night on Billy Graham Parkway,
Malcolm Jamal Smith
Malcolm Jamal Smith(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What began as an attempted traffic stop Thursday night evolved into a chase that led from Gaston County into Mecklenburg County, before a Charlotte man could eventually be arrested.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Gaston County Police Department officers said they tried to stop a 2012 Dodge Charger on McAdenville Road, near Belmont, for registration and insurance violations. The driver immediately drove off and hit another car while trying to get away. Officers followed the car, trying to get the driver to safely pull over.

According to police, the suspect, Malcolm Jamal Smith, 27, of Charlotte, entered Interstate 85 and traveled north into Mecklenburg County. Smith exited onto Billy Graham Parkway, where he lost control of the car and crashed into a guard rail. Smith jumped out of the car and began to run away, with officers chasing after him. During the chase, Smith shot a gun before throwing it off an overpass.

Police said officers chased Smith and were able to catch him. There were no shots fired by officers. Almost two pounds of marijuana and unidentified pills were found in a backpack Smith was carrying. Officers also found the gun Smith threw from the overpass. A second gun was also found in his car.

Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, multiple drug charges and driving offenses. He was booked into the Gaston County jail and issued a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with more information about the chase should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday
Several North Carolina counties are covered by winter storm alerts as snow and cold rain moves...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives
Swearngan Road Charlotte group home homicide
CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
An ABC Store in northeast Charlotte was hit by gunfire on Wednesday.
CMPD: 1 charged after shots fired into Mecklenburg Co. ABC liquor store

Latest News

Timothy Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
The NC Department of Transportation started preparing Thursday for Saturday's expected wintery...
NCDOT prepares I-40 and surrounding roads for expected wintry mix
City crews placed salt brine on more than 160 bridges and culverts.
City of Charlotte preparing for potential weekend storm
A Gaston County Superior Court judge said the statue is considered an object of remembrance...
Confederate monument to remain outside Gaston Co. Courthouse