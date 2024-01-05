PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Learning how kombucha can be good for you

Sometimes it's at breweries or even at grocery stores, but what is the drink really?
Sometimes it's at breweries or even at grocery stores, but what is the drink really?
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve heard of mocktails or maybe even kombucha.

Sometimes it’s at breweries or even at grocery stores, but what is the drink really?

Maybe you’ve decided to switch out some beer and wine this month for Dry January, or maybe you’re just looking to be healthier in the new year.

Heriberto Renta, the owner and founder of Borinquen Kombucha, dropped by the QC Kitchen for more on what the drink actually is and why it can be a good alternative to beer, wine and even soda.

You may also like: Discussing the health benefits of Dry January

