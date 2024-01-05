PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Google is phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The ads you see online may get a little less creepy soon.

Google is rolling out a test that restricts cookies on the latest version of its Chrome browser.

Cookies are the little programs that track you on the internet and why you may see an ad for jeans seconds after you searched for them.

Instead of using cookies, Google has its own software tools designed to replace them.

While some are cheering the change, others worry Google could corner the market for targeted advertising by eliminating third-party cookies.

The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.

For this initial test, only 1% of the browser’s users will be impacted.

Chrome will continue using cookies that store things like login information.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday
Swearngan Road Charlotte group home homicide
CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home
Several North Carolina counties are covered by winter storm alerts as snow and cold rain moves...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
(Source: KCAL, KCBS, United States Senate, CNN, Facebook/ArthurYu)
Dad’s life-saving bone marrow donor denied entry into America: ‘Time I don’t have’
Body camera video shows two CMPD officers rush into a South End apartment to save a woman who...
DA: No charges sought against CMPD officer who shot, killed man in South End apartment
Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted a vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Man wanted in 2021 killing of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy