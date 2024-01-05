DraftKings, BetMGM reach agreements to bring online sports betting platforms to NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two high-profile online sportsbooks announced agreements to operate in North Carolina.

BetMGM announced it has partnered with Charlotte Motor Speedway to bring its online sports betting platform to N.C. once legalized sports betting launches this year.

DraftKings also announced a partnership with NASCAR, paving the way for the digital sports entertainment and gaming company to operate in the state, a news release stated.

“DraftKings and NASCAR have collaborated closely with each other over the years, sharing a likeminded commitment to enhancing the fan experience,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “We look forward to the next chapter in our journey together and offering our leading mobile sportsbook to fans in the state of North Carolina.”

Last summer, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the sports betting bill into law while at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Anyone 21 or older will now be able to place a bet on college or professional sports online or in person at a sports wagering site.

Online sports betting is expected to begin in N.C. in the first quarter of 2024.

“We have been eagerly awaiting legal, safe, regulated online sports betting in North Carolina, a state with more than 10 million people and one of the most vibrant sports environments in the country,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a statement.

