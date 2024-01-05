PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
DA: No charges sought against CMPD officer who shot, killed man in South End apartment

The district attorney said the suspect's actions were "enough to justify the use of lethal force."
Body camera video shows two CMPD officers rush into a South End apartment to save a woman who...
Body camera video shows two CMPD officers rush into a South End apartment to save a woman who was screaming for help.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The district attorney will not seek charges against two officers who shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call in south Charlotte last summer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers Tyler Borque and Shawn McMichael rushed into a South End apartment in August to save a woman who was screaming for help, body camera video shows. The DA’s review said she had sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.

Shortly after the shooting, police said responding officers heard gunfire inside of the apartment and made entry, where they physically engaged with the man. During the struggle, the man got ahold of a knife and cut McMichael, causing an eight-inch laceration to his head. Following the stabbing, Borque fired a single, fatal shot.

In the district attorney’s report, it was concluded that “Officer Bourque fired at the decedent in clear defense of Officer McMichael who was in the process of being attacked with a deadly weapon.”

The district attorney’s office said the gunshot behind the closed door, assault of the officers and stabbing of the officers, as well as the man brandishing a gun, all “might have been enough to justify the use of lethal force.”

“When the corroborated evidence is considered in totality, there is no question that Officer Bourque was indeed reasonable in his belief the decedent posed an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death to himself and Officer McMichael and his use of lethal force is justified by law,” the review said.

Body camera video obtained by WBTV in December showed the incident as it unfolded, including commands the two officers gave the man before the fatal shot was fired.

Both McMichael and the woman in the apartment were taken to the hospital for treatment. The man died at the scene.

