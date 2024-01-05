PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Confederate monument to remain outside Gaston Co. Courthouse




By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A controversial Confederate monument outside the Gaston County Courthouse will stay there.

The North Carolina NAACP wanted it taken down and filed a lawsuit claiming it exalts slavery and white supremacy.

RELATED: Judge rejects Gaston County’s attempt to dismiss lawsuit concerning Confederate monument

A Gaston County Superior Court judge said the statue is considered an object of remembrance and is protected by state law.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed to have Gaston County Confederate monument relocated

He said it doesn’t violate the state constitution and does not prevent courts from operating openly.

Read more coverage:

