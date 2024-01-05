Confederate monument to remain outside Gaston Co. Courthouse
A Gaston County Superior Court judge said the statue is considered an object of remembrance and is protected by state law.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A controversial Confederate monument outside the Gaston County Courthouse will stay there.
The North Carolina NAACP wanted it taken down and filed a lawsuit claiming it exalts slavery and white supremacy.
A Gaston County Superior Court judge said the statue is considered an object of remembrance and is protected by state law.
He said it doesn’t violate the state constitution and does not prevent courts from operating openly.
