Colder weather arrives ahead of advisories, First Alert Weather Day Saturday

Snow, chilly temperatures and cold rain will move through the Carolinas this weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last day of dry weather is ahead before the weekend starts with a cold and wet First Alert Weather Day.

Friday will once again start off cold, with temperatures in the mid-20s in Charlotte as highs will warm up only to the upper 40s during the afternoon hours.

Overnight and into Saturday, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a plethora of North Carolina counties as snow, cold rain and possible ice accumulation are expected to move through. No snow will fall in Charlotte.

The worst of the weather is likely to move through during the morning hours, with things clearing up some in the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday.

Sunshine will return on Sunday and temperatures will rebound a bit, with highs reaching the 50s in Charlotte. Monday’s forecast looks to be fairly similar.

By Tuesday, our next weather system will arrive, bringing inches of rain, gusty winds and potentially a few storms. A First Alert Weather Day has also been declared due to possible impacts.

