PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. along Swearngan Road.
A man died shortly after a fight with a minor on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An adult was killed and a 16-year-old is in custody after a fight at a north Charlotte group home Thursday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. along Swearngan Road near Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say upon arrival, a man was found and treated by paramedics on the scene before being pronounced dead shortly after. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Ganiyu Ibrahim, according to the CMPD.

Authorities said there have been no indications any weapons were used.

“We should all be infuriated we’re out here again talking about juvenile violence,” CMPD Maj. Bret Balamucki said.

The 16-year-old was apprehended at the scene, and officers are not looking for any other suspects. Police said he initially fled from the home but later returned.

Police have charged the teen with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the department.

Records showed the group home where a man was killed in a fight is operated by Miracle Houses.

Mecklenburg County property records revealed that the house is part of Miracle Houses, which offers residential treatment for children and adolescents. The particular home where the incident happened is licensed for four residential clients.

Records showed the home has received complaints in the past, statements of deficiencies and plans of corrections going back to 2018. The most recent was filed in April 2023 and had to do with a fire drill. Most of the complaints, though, were unsubstantiated and had to do with staffing levels.

Police did say other juveniles were at the home when the fatal fight happened.

Related: Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Charlotte teenager in 2020

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
First Alert Weather Day in place for Saturday and Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix, rain arrives Saturday
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

WBTV News This Weekend with Caroline Hicks and Eric Garlick starts on Sunday, Jan. 7.
WBTV News This Weekend airing Sunday mornings starting Jan. 7
Firefighters pulled a person out of a burning home in Shelby on Friday morning.
Officials: 1 dead after massive Cleveland Co. house fire
Principal Glenn Starnes II is resigning from his position at Harding University High School.
‘Timing is everything’: Harding University High principal announces resignation
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers