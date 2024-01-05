CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An adult was killed and a 16-year-old is in custody after a fight at a north Charlotte group home Thursday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. along Swearngan Road near Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say upon arrival, a man was found and treated by paramedics on the scene before being pronounced dead shortly after. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Ganiyu Ibrahim, according to the CMPD.

Authorities said there have been no indications any weapons were used.

“We should all be infuriated we’re out here again talking about juvenile violence,” CMPD Maj. Bret Balamucki said.

The 16-year-old was apprehended at the scene, and officers are not looking for any other suspects. Police said he initially fled from the home but later returned.

Police have charged the teen with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the department.

Records showed the group home where a man was killed in a fight is operated by Miracle Houses.

Mecklenburg County property records revealed that the house is part of Miracle Houses, which offers residential treatment for children and adolescents. The particular home where the incident happened is licensed for four residential clients.

Records showed the home has received complaints in the past, statements of deficiencies and plans of corrections going back to 2018. The most recent was filed in April 2023 and had to do with a fire drill. Most of the complaints, though, were unsubstantiated and had to do with staffing levels.

Police did say other juveniles were at the home when the fatal fight happened.

