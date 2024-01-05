PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

City of Charlotte preparing for potential weekend storm

Heavy rain could hit Charlotte on Saturday and again on Tuesday.
Stormwater service crews are prepared to help where needed.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As winter weather hits the mountains on Saturday, heavy rain is expected in the Queen City.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services team is monitoring storm drains with plans to clear them on Monday.

The team also relies on cameras set up in trouble spots including McMullen Creek at Addison Drive to keep an eye on rising creek levels.

John Wendel, a senior communications specialist with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services, said homeowners can also check on storm drains themselves.

“If you have a lot of blockages from leaves from the fall blocking those storm drains, that water will back up on the roadways,” he said. “So we ask folks to check out the storm drains near their home and clear them out. The reason we do that is because there’s more than 100,000 storm drains just in the city of Charlotte.”

Street maintenance crews are also preparing for the potential that rain freezes overnight.

Twelve trucks dropped salt brine on 162 bridges and culverts on Friday.

Rain will wash brine away, but there is still a reason for them to use it.

“This is more of an insurance policy just incase we see freezing temperatures during that first bit of rain forecast for the morning,” Deputy Street Superintendent Charles Jones said.

Street maintenance crews are also on-call 24/7 this weekend.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy has line workers stationed across the greater Charlotte area to address any power outages that arise.

“What we see are a lot of scattered outages,” Logan Kureczka, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said. “Our crews cannot perform work in a bucket truck when the wind is over 30 miles an hour. With scattered outages, every one has to be responded to so we just ask for our customers’ patience.”

Duke Energy customers are urged to report outages, even if they think someone has already reported them.

Kureczka said rolling blackouts are not on their radar for the weekend, as the company has a variety of generation sources at its disposal.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday
Several North Carolina counties are covered by winter storm alerts as snow and cold rain moves...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives
Swearngan Road Charlotte group home homicide
CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
An ABC Store in northeast Charlotte was hit by gunfire on Wednesday.
CMPD: 1 charged after shots fired into Mecklenburg Co. ABC liquor store

Latest News

Timothy Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
The NC Department of Transportation started preparing Thursday for Saturday's expected wintery...
NCDOT prepares I-40 and surrounding roads for expected wintry mix
Malcolm Jamal Smith
Man arrested after chase begins in Gaston Co., ends in Charlotte
A Gaston County Superior Court judge said the statue is considered an object of remembrance...
Confederate monument to remain outside Gaston Co. Courthouse