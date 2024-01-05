City of Charlotte preparing for potential weekend storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As winter weather hits the mountains on Saturday, heavy rain is expected in the Queen City.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services team is monitoring storm drains with plans to clear them on Monday.

The team also relies on cameras set up in trouble spots including McMullen Creek at Addison Drive to keep an eye on rising creek levels.

John Wendel, a senior communications specialist with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services, said homeowners can also check on storm drains themselves.

“If you have a lot of blockages from leaves from the fall blocking those storm drains, that water will back up on the roadways,” he said. “So we ask folks to check out the storm drains near their home and clear them out. The reason we do that is because there’s more than 100,000 storm drains just in the city of Charlotte.”

Street maintenance crews are also preparing for the potential that rain freezes overnight.

Twelve trucks dropped salt brine on 162 bridges and culverts on Friday.

Rain will wash brine away, but there is still a reason for them to use it.

“This is more of an insurance policy just incase we see freezing temperatures during that first bit of rain forecast for the morning,” Deputy Street Superintendent Charles Jones said.

Street maintenance crews are also on-call 24/7 this weekend.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy has line workers stationed across the greater Charlotte area to address any power outages that arise.

“What we see are a lot of scattered outages,” Logan Kureczka, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said. “Our crews cannot perform work in a bucket truck when the wind is over 30 miles an hour. With scattered outages, every one has to be responded to so we just ask for our customers’ patience.”

Duke Energy customers are urged to report outages, even if they think someone has already reported them.

Kureczka said rolling blackouts are not on their radar for the weekend, as the company has a variety of generation sources at its disposal.

