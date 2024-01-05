PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Accused drunken driver arrested after mistaking police station for hotel

The man was more than three times over the legal limit for driving
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Police are recommending a man be charged with his fourth drunken driving offense after they say he confused their department’s building for a hotel.

On Thursday at around 2:30 a.m., police saw a small SUV parked crooked in a stall that is designated for police vehicles.

When police went to investigate, officers found the vehicle was still running with a man slumped over the wheel.

An officer knocked on the window and woke the man up. Police said he struggled to roll down the window.

According to an incident report, there were empty beer cans in the vehicle.

The man’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving. He was brought to the Wood County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2024 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
First Alert Weather Day in place for Saturday and Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix, rain arrives Saturday
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. along Swearngan Road.
CMPD: 1 dead after altercation between adult, juvenile at north Charlotte group home

Latest News

U.S. Attorney for the District of Colombia Matthew Graves speaks about the unfolding of the...
Capitol riot, 3 years later: Hundreds of convictions, yet 1 major mystery is unsolved
Authorities are still working to identify more than 80 people wanted for acts of violence at...
Jan. 6 anniversary: US attorney says thousands broke the law
West Sugar Creek Road Bojangles crash
PHOTOS: Person seriously hurt after crashing into northeast Charlotte Bojangles
West Sugar Creek Road Bojangles crash
Person seriously hurt after crashing into Bojangles in northeast Charlotte
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say