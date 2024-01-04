‘Tepper, you got caught bro’: Cam Newton condems owner’s actions, pitches becoming team president

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Cam Newton’s latest episode of 4th&1 podcast, he condemned Panthers’ owner David Tepper for what the NFL called “unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game.”

In a viral video circulating on social media, Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.

“David Tepper, you got caught bro,” Newton said.

Newton continued, saying he’s “standing on” his remarks a few weeks ago, in which he called on Tepper to make him team president.

“If this wasn’t a perfect example of Cam Newton’s presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a presidential role... I don’t know,” Newton said.

The NFL fined Tepper $300,000 on Tuesday for his actions, which Tepper said he “regrets.” Carolina is 2-14 headed into the last game of the season, with no first-round draft pick in 2024.

“Moving forward, if I’m given the opportunity to represent the beautiful states of North and South Carolina, situations like this would not, and I mean will not happen,” Newton said. “Not on my watch.”

