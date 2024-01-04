Sheriff: Iredell Co. man charged with stealing $25K+ in Alaskan cruise scam

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing several charges in Iredell County after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from several elderly victims who believed they booked Alaskan cruises through his travel agency.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said an 83-year-old woman first reported the suspected fraud on July 26, 2023.

She told deputies that she and others had booked a cruise through Carolina Blue Tours, but a day prior to the departure date, the owner of the travel agency canceled the trip and said he would not issue an immediate refund.

Detectives determined that 43-year-old Charles Eric Johnson was the owner of the agency and launched an investigation into the allegations.

During the investigation, they found that Johnson took payments worth more than $25,000 in total from all of the victims. Investigators also discovered that Johnson never booked reservations for the victims who paid for the Alaskan cruise.

A review of his financial records revealed that he had been transferring business funds into personal accounts and using the money to fund his own trips. In addition to using the victims’ money, the investigation also found that Johnson had filed a fraudulent dispute with his bank, where he denied taking a trip to New York and was awarded $4,030.

Following the investigation, deputies arrested Johnson on Dec. 19, 2023 and charged him with six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

He was given a $6,000 secured bond. Jail records show he is no longer in custody.

