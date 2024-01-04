Salisbury PD: Parents charged after exposing their baby to fentanyl

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and father of a baby who was exposed to fentanyl were arrested on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Phillip Ketchie and Felisha Robinson were charged with felony child abuse, given a $50,000 bond, and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Police say on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, they were made aware an infant was taken to the hospital after being exposed to high levels of fentanyl while in the care of Ketchie and Robinson.

After an investigation, authorities obtained warrants for the two parents.

