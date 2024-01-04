PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury PD: Parents charged after exposing their baby to fentanyl

Phillip Ketchie and Felisha Robinson were charged with felony child abuse.
Parents arrested in Salisbury.
Parents arrested in Salisbury.(Courtesy: Salisbury Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and father of a baby who was exposed to fentanyl were arrested on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Phillip Ketchie and Felisha Robinson were charged with felony child abuse, given a $50,000 bond, and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Police say on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, they were made aware an infant was taken to the hospital after being exposed to high levels of fentanyl while in the care of Ketchie and Robinson.

After an investigation, authorities obtained warrants for the two parents.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out at Jay's Seafood Restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Popular Albemarle restaurant gutted by massive fire
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Homes in a Lancaster County, S.C. subdivision
Identical homes, different tax bills: South Carolina homeowners blame ‘unfair’ state law
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person...
CMPD: Suspect wanted for robbing multiple Starbucks locations at gunpoint

Latest News

The state of North Carolina is reporting 52 deaths from the flu this season.
NC hospitals experiencing post-holiday surge in flu cases
Duke Energy preparing for possible power outages due to high winds
Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday
The teen died in September 2022.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced in teen’s overdose death in Gaston Co.
Pictured: A bag of opioid pills seized by the Union County Sheriff's Department.
Union Co. opioid overdose deaths up 166% in 2023, mostly from fentanyl