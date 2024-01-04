Police: 3 teens in custody after string of Iredell County break-ins

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three teens were taken into custody after a string of Iredell County break-ins, which dated back to Dec. 24, 2023, according to the police department.

On Jan 3., 2024, authorities say they executed a search warrant at a home on Charles Street after information from investigators suggested a vehicle involved in a handful of Mooresville break-ins could be at the residence. During the search, evidence linked the suspects to a series of cases in Statesville.

That same day, Statesville Police were told a stolen Hyundai Elantra involved in a Dunkin’ Donuts break-in from December was pulled over by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police following a pursuit. That’s where the three teens were apprehended.

During an interview with the individuals, they were also positively linked to the robbery at a Food Lion on East Broad Street based on the clothing they wore during the situation. Furthermore, one of the suspects confessed to being involved in ten cases at restaurants in Statesville and another ten similar incidents in Mooresville.

The kids were taken to the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Center, where they await judicial proceedings. Of the three arrested, two were 16 years old, and one was 17.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.