Plaza Midwood’s social district scheduled to launch this spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Plaza Midwood ‘social district’ will be the first of its kind in Charlotte, allowing people to sip alcoholic drinks while walking between businesses in designated areas.

Charlotte City Council approved the plans for the district in October 2023.

Jason Michel, the executive director of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association said despite not launching before the end of the year, plans for the district are moving forward.

”I mean this has been such a big project, a big stone that we’ve been pushing all last year, so yes, it’s very exciting to be getting close,” he said. “It’s still our top priority that this roll out is smooth and responsible and successful as possible. So we’re just trying to keep our eye on that.”

Michel said right now the plans are to officially open the social district sometime in March, with a soft launch happening a few weeks prior with a handful of participating businesses.

Before that takes place, he explained that training with each establishment will need to take place.

When it comes to the cups that will be used along the district, Michel said a big concern was to make sure the cups would be recyclable.

“You’ve seen them everywhere, the 16-ounce, pint, stainless steel cups,” he said. “They’re gonna have the social district logo on them and then also each permittee will be affixing a sticker saying this came from here on this date.”

Michel said people will have to buy a cup before ordering a drink. He estimates the cups will have a set price between $8-10. As the night goes on, and patrons order more drinks, their cups will be swapped out with new ones.

“You’ll most likely be required for it to be empty before you walk into another ABC-permitted establishment,” he said. “You can obviously walk into retail, a non-ABC permitted establishment if they have opted in. They will have a green sticker on the door saying ‘yes you can bring your drink in.’”

The social district is planned to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

