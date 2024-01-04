NC mountain school districts operating on 2-hour delay due to snow, freezing temps

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts in the North Carolina mountains are operating on two-hour delays Thursday due to overnight snow and below-freezing temperatures.

Officials from Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties announced the schedule changes on Thursday morning.

Avery County Schools said its buses will not travel on any gravel roads, and faculty and staff can begin reporting to school at 9 a.m. Officials in Watauga County said its buses will also travel only on paved roads.

Temperatures Thursday morning bottomed out in the 20s in both areas, with a breeze adding to the chill.

More precipitation is on the way this weekend, with snow and a wintry mix expected in the higher elevations of North Carolina on Saturday. Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest forecast updates.

