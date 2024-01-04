PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC hospitals experiencing post-holiday surge in flu cases

The state of North Carolina is reporting 52 deaths from the flu this season.
In the last week, 22 people died from the flu, including two children.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 1,000 people are hospitalized with the flu across North Carolina, a 46% jump since last week.

“It is a very common thing to have this surge after the holidays,” Dr. Daniel Davis with Atrium Health said. “The degree of it is worse this year than last year.”

The state of N.C. is reporting 52 deaths from the flu this season, with five of those being children. Two of those children were under the age of 4.

According to a GoFundMe shared with WBTV, family members say 14-year-old Maddy Harrington died from flu complications on Dec. 28. They say she was a student at W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County.

Emergency department visits for all respiratory illnesses are rising statewide, with most of those visits for flu and COVID-like symptoms.

“Emergency room visits should be reserved to those with life-threatening illnesses,” Davis said. “We don’t want to pack our ERs with people that don’t have life-threatening injuries because it just results in delays in your treatment.”

Atrium Health has been requiring team members to wear masks in high-risk settings since early December. Novant Health is also implementing a mask requirement.

“Effective Friday, Jan. 5, all team members will be required to mask in acute care facilities when providing direct patient care. We are implementing this guidance to protect the most vulnerable while respiratory viruses including flu, COVID-19 and RSV are circulating in our community,” a Novant Health spokesperson said.

As children head back to school, Davis says there are warning signs parents can look out for.

“Fever that won’t come down with Tylenol or Ibuprofen, increasing shortness of breath, symptoms such as wheezing, decreased activity levels, kids who are not behaving normally,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

