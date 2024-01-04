PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Charlotte teenager in 2020

Police charged the man with the murder of 17-year-old Calvin Washington.
James Ashley Mason III
James Ashley Mason III(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested more than three years after he allegedly killed a teenager in northeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 23-year-old James Ashley Mason III was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 death of 17-year-old Calvin Washington.

Mason, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was arrested after an interview with detectives.

Police said Washington arrived at a Charlotte hospital on Sept. 30, 2020 in a personal vehicle. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and died the next day. Investigators determined the shooting happened along North Tryon Street near Rocky River Road.

Washington’s death was ruled a homicide shortly after his death.

Mason is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.

Court records show Mason has faced other firearm-related charges in the past, including carrying a concealed gun and possession of a gun by a minor in 2017, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon in 2022 and 2023. He pled guilty to both 2017 charges.

Related: Teenager dies day after being shot in north Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out at Jay's Seafood Restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Popular Albemarle restaurant gutted by massive fire
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Homes in a Lancaster County, S.C. subdivision
Identical homes, different tax bills: South Carolina homeowners blame ‘unfair’ state law
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Travel Tuesday has a number of discounts on flights, travel expenses and hotels.
Overnight crash closes access to two Charlotte airport parking decks

Latest News

Senior Jack Shields is carrying his former coach's memory with him every time he takes to the...
“A friend for life”: Community School of Davidson coaches, players remember head basketball coach Jackie Drakeford
The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on the tracks near Dover Street.
Officials: Person hit, killed by CSX train in Shelby
Dianne Davis was shot and killed at her northeast Charlotte condo in September 2023.
Bond denied for man accused of killing 64-year-old woman in Charlotte condo
The same couch used in a scam in Union County, N.C. was seen days later in a scam in Hilton...
Facebook scam targeting private groups crosses state lines