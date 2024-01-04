Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Charlotte teenager in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested more than three years after he allegedly killed a teenager in northeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 23-year-old James Ashley Mason III was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 death of 17-year-old Calvin Washington.

Mason, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was arrested after an interview with detectives.

Police said Washington arrived at a Charlotte hospital on Sept. 30, 2020 in a personal vehicle. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and died the next day. Investigators determined the shooting happened along North Tryon Street near Rocky River Road.

Washington’s death was ruled a homicide shortly after his death.

Mason is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond.

Court records show Mason has faced other firearm-related charges in the past, including carrying a concealed gun and possession of a gun by a minor in 2017, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon in 2022 and 2023. He pled guilty to both 2017 charges.

Related: Teenager dies day after being shot in north Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.