Making a mocktail for Dry January with Birdsong Brewing

Birdsong Brewing made the QC Life crew a True Blue kombucha mocktail.
Birdsong Brewing made the QC Life crew a True Blue kombucha mocktail.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local brewery is helping bring in the new year with an alcohol-free cocktail as part of “Dry January.”

Birdsong Brewing came by and made us a True Blue kombucha mocktail.

In addition to the non-alcoholic beverage, Birdsong is also now offering brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more on brunch and how you can enjoy yourself during Dry January, be sure to watch our full segment above.

Related: Enjoy brunch and delicious pastries with Supperland

Making a mocktail for Dry January with Birdsong Brewing
Making a mocktail for Dry January with Birdsong Brewing
