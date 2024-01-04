“A friend for life”: Community School of Davidson coaches, players remember head basketball coach Jackie Drakeford

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Basketball practices at Community School of Davidson look and sound the same, but something feels unmistakably different.

Someone is missing who can’t be replaced.

“It’s certainly going to be hard, not seeing him on the bench, and not having him around,” senior Jack Shields said.

Head coach Jackie Drakeford stepped back this season after 10 years coaching the Spartans as he battled heart issues.

On Dec. 30, his team learned that “Coach Jackie” would never return to their sidelines. The team found out just hours before taking the court in a holiday tournament championship.

“When we bring the team together, we say ‘1, 2, 3 coach’ and ‘1, 2, 3 Jackie,’” assistant coach Art Johnson said. “And when Jack wasn’t able to say it, we all just had a moment, just broke down.”

Those who knew Drakeford say he was a man who cared much more about how his players performed off the court.

“Yes he was there to help us coach basketball,” senior Connor Ferguson said. “But the most impact he’s had on me and I believe everyone else is just creating us into young men.”

It didn’t matter if you played for him or not. Coach Jackie cared about anyone he came in contact with.

“It didn’t matter if he coached your child, coached anybody else’s child,” Johnson said. “His favorite motto was ‘if you’ve met me, you’ve met a friend for life.’”

One of Coach Jackie’s lessons he constantly preached was for his players to give 100% in everything they do on the court and off.

It’s a message his players say they’ll take to heart as they dedicate the rest of this season and beyond to their coach.

“All of us on the team we’re definitely going to dedicate this season, and the rest of our careers for coach Jackie, and play as hard as we can,” Shields said.

Drakeford’s funeral service will be this Saturday, Jan. 6. The family has a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some costs of the funeral.

