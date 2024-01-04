PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter

The home of NFL player Tyreek Hill was heavily damaged by a fire on Wednesday. (WSVN)
By The Associated Press and FREIDA FRISARO and ALANIS THAMES
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom, a fire official said Thursday.

“It was an accidental fire,” Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press. He did not provide the age of the child, or the amount of damage caused by the fire. Taylor said the investigation is now closed.

Hill was at the Dolphins’ practice for the upcoming regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills when the fire broke out. He left practice when he got word about the fire.

The house is located in Southwest Ranches, which is about 30 miles northwest of Miami.

Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the home’s roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters on Wednesday that some family members were home at the time of the fire.

“He and his family are safe,” Rosenhaus said. “No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage. It’s very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out at Jay's Seafood Restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Popular Albemarle restaurant gutted by massive fire
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Homes in a Lancaster County, S.C. subdivision
Identical homes, different tax bills: South Carolina homeowners blame ‘unfair’ state law
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person...
CMPD: Suspect wanted for robbing multiple Starbucks locations at gunpoint

Latest News

Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day
NFL football player Cam Newton watches play between Howard and Florida A&M during the first...
‘Tepper, you got caught bro’: Cam Newton condems owner’s actions, pitches becoming team president
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported