Duke Energy asks customers to minimize energy usage Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Duke Energy is asking customers to minimize power usage Friday morning.

In a text alert, Duke Energy said it is anticipating energy demand to be high and is asking customers to minimize power usage from 6 to 9 a.m.

According to the alert, it’s to keep energy demand low.

WBTV is reaching out to Duke Energy for more specifics on the reason for the request.

