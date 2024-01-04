PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies searching for suspect who ran into woods after car chase in Chester County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is on the loose after leading deputies on a car chase in Chester County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. near Pickney Road and JA Cochran Bypass.

Authorities say the suspect is a male wearing a gray shirt and pants. A sheriff’s drone and bloodhound tracking team were headed to the scene.

Residents in the area were advised to lock their doors and call 911 with any information.

