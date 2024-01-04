Data shows increase in flu cases across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New numbers show the flu is spreading quickly across the Carolinas, with CDC data putting both states in the “very high” infection level.

The spread is having an impact on everything from hospitals to schools, and in just the past week, 22 people in North Carolina have died from the flu, including two children under the age of four. In all, 52 flu deaths have been reported in NC this year.

More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with the flu, marking a 46 percent jump since last week.

Most schools returned from holiday breaks this week, leaving some worried about their kids’ health and safety.

“I don’t understand why it’s so bad...especially in the schools with the kids these days,” one parent said. “It is very scary.”

Across the state, county health directors are left grappling with the surge and are urging the community to take precautions.

“Certainly as our kids go back to the school system, it definitely is possible we’ll see increased cases,” New Hanover County health director Jon Campbell said. “Hopefully, things will lessen here soon. But we do want individuals to take best precautions.”

The spread of flu and other infectious cases has led hospitals including Atrium, Novant and more to implement visitor restrictions to prevent further spread in healthcare facilities.

Officials are continuing to encourage the public to get vaccinated, wash hands often and stay home if feeling sick.

