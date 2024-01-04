PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Data shows increase in flu cases across the Carolinas

More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized in NC due to the flu.
More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with the flu in NC, marking a 46 percent jump since last week.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New numbers show the flu is spreading quickly across the Carolinas, with CDC data putting both states in the “very high” infection level.

The spread is having an impact on everything from hospitals to schools, and in just the past week, 22 people in North Carolina have died from the flu, including two children under the age of four. In all, 52 flu deaths have been reported in NC this year.

More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with the flu, marking a 46 percent jump since last week.

Most schools returned from holiday breaks this week, leaving some worried about their kids’ health and safety.

“I don’t understand why it’s so bad...especially in the schools with the kids these days,” one parent said. “It is very scary.”

Across the state, county health directors are left grappling with the surge and are urging the community to take precautions.

“Certainly as our kids go back to the school system, it definitely is possible we’ll see increased cases,” New Hanover County health director Jon Campbell said. “Hopefully, things will lessen here soon. But we do want individuals to take best precautions.”

The spread of flu and other infectious cases has led hospitals including Atrium, Novant and more to implement visitor restrictions to prevent further spread in healthcare facilities.

Officials are continuing to encourage the public to get vaccinated, wash hands often and stay home if feeling sick.

Related: Respiratory virus activity surging across the US

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out at Jay's Seafood Restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Popular Albemarle restaurant gutted by massive fire
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Homes in a Lancaster County, S.C. subdivision
Identical homes, different tax bills: South Carolina homeowners blame ‘unfair’ state law
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Travel Tuesday has a number of discounts on flights, travel expenses and hotels.
Overnight crash closes access to two Charlotte airport parking decks

Latest News

Plaza Midwood’s social district scheduled to launch in March
Plaza Midwood’s social district scheduled to launch this spring
Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
NC mountain school districts operating on 2-hour delay due to snow, freezing temps
James Ashley Mason III
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Charlotte teenager in 2020
James Ashley Mason III is charged with the 2020 murder of a 17-year-old in northeast Charlotte.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Charlotte teenager in 2020