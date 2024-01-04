Cold stretch continues before rain, wintry mix arrives this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold stretch headed into the weekend is continuing ahead of a wet First Alert Weather Day on Saturday.

Thursday is starting off chilly, with lows in the 30s once again. Sunshine will return after a cloudy day Wednesday, but the breeze will pick up, adding to the chill. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

Friday will start to cool off with highs only reaching the upper 40s. The day will start off in the 20s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday due to cold temperatures and widespread precipitation. A wintry mix could fall in areas above Charlotte, with rain expected in Mecklenburg County and the areas south. Highs will only reach the low to mid-40s.

Sunday will be warm up about 10 degrees over Saturday, with the sun coming back out to end the weekend.

Monday’s forecast looks similar to Sunday’s, but a First Alert has been ordered for Tuesday as the next round of rain could arrive.

