CMPD: 1 charged after shots fired into Mecklenburg Co. ABC liquor store

An ABC Store in northeast Charlotte was shot into on Wednesday, police said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged one person after shots were fired into a northeast Charlotte liquor store earlier this week.

Officers responded to the Mecklenburg County ABC Store on North Graham Street shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday for the shots-fired call, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A report states two rounds went through the front door frame of the ABC Store. No one was injured in the shooting and officers quickly detained three people of interest, CMPD officials said.

One of those three, 23-year-old Altonnial Jackson, was arrested and charged with two counts each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the department.

Altonnial Jackson was arrested following the shooting on Wednesday.
Altonnial Jackson was arrested following the shooting on Wednesday.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

