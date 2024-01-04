Charlotte ranks in Zillow’s top 10 hottest housing markets for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Queen City cracked the top 10 in Zillow’s hottest housing market predictions for the U.S. in 2024.

The real estate site put together the list based on an analysis of forecast home value growth, recent housing market velocity, projected changes in the labor market, home construction activity, and number of homeowner households.

Charlotte ranked seventh on the list, right between Atlanta and Cleveland, respectively.

The full list, in order, is as follows:

Buffalo, N.Y. Cincinnati, Ohio Columbus, Ohio Indianapolis, Ind. Providence, R.I. Atlanta, Ga. Charlotte, N.C. Cleveland, Ohio Orlando, Fla. Tampa, Fla.

North Carolina’s largest city was No. 1 on the 2023 list and No. 2 in 2022.

Zillow said each of this year’s top 10 markets has solid economic fundamentals, relatively fast-moving for-sale housing inventory, plentiful likely buyers, and expectations for stable home values.

As for Charlotte specifically, Zillow predicted home values would grow about 1.2% across the city. The site said that growth is a major reason for keeping Charlotte in the top 10.

Broadly speaking, the latest information from Freddie Mac shows mortgage rates are continuing to drop into the new year, with average 30-year fixed-rate mortgages down nearly 0.4% within the past month. Over the past three years, the average rate peaked at 7.79% at the end of October 2023. Current rates stand at about 6.62%.

