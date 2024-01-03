PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped
Shania Green, 18, was found dead at a house party in Grayson, according to the Gwinnett County...
Young mother found dead at house party just a month after her 18th birthday
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say