Temperatures stay cold ahead of wet First Alert Weather Day this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly weather is sticking around, but things will only get colder as we get closer to the weekend.

Wednesday is starting off with temperatures in the 20s in Charlotte, with highs only getting up to about 50 degrees under cloudy skies. Some isolated showers could move in tonight.

Thursday will be a breezy day, with winds reaching about 25 mph in the Charlotte area, and near 35 mph in the mountains. It will be another cold day with highs around 50 degrees.

Friday will be even chillier, with highs only reaching the upper 40s before rain moves in during the evening hours. The worst of the precipitation will arrive Saturday, when a First Alert Weather Day will be in place. A wintry mix in the mountains and rain in Charlotte will make for a dreary winter day with highs only reaching the mid-40s.

Sunday will dry out and temperatures will rebound some before the next weather system moves in Tuesday.

