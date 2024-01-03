PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: Highway 218 between Union, Anson County line shut down after rollover crash

The wreck happened around 12:50 p.m. along the highway between county lines and Burnsville Road.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION/ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway 218 between Union and Anson County was shut down due to a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The wreck happened around 12:50 p.m. along the roadway between county lines and Burnsville Road.

Deputies say the collision involved a semi-truck and trailer.

Officials believe the road will remain closed until around 6 p.m. for ‘extensive clean-up.’

Travelers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect

Latest News

S.C. 265 near Jefferson will be closed for approximately 120 days.
SCDOT: Highway to be closed for months due to bridge repairs in Chesterfield County
Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight...
Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day
The crash happened late Sunday night.
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash near Matthews
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
2 dead, 1 injured after Lancaster, SC crash, coroner says