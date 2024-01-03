Sheriff: Highway 218 between Union, Anson County line shut down after rollover crash
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION/ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway 218 between Union and Anson County was shut down due to a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The wreck happened around 12:50 p.m. along the roadway between county lines and Burnsville Road.
Deputies say the collision involved a semi-truck and trailer.
Officials believe the road will remain closed until around 6 p.m. for ‘extensive clean-up.’
Travelers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
