Sandwich Max reopens in Belmont neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular South End sandwich shop that closed last April has reopened in a new location

Sandwich Max is now in the Belmont neighborhood off Louise Avenue, next to Catawba Brewing Company.

 933 Louise Ave UNIT 301, Charlotte, NC 28204 Please come see us January 3 🥳❣️❣️❣️ Posted by Sandwich Max South End on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Last year, the owner decided to sell the old location on South Boulevard after a developer offered to buy it to build a new high-rise.

At the time, the owner told WBTV they had every intention to reopen in a new location.

