Sandwich Max reopens in Belmont neighborhood
At the time, the owner told WBTV they had every intention to reopen in a new location.
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular South End sandwich shop that closed last April has reopened in a new location
Sandwich Max is now in the Belmont neighborhood off Louise Avenue, next to Catawba Brewing Company.
Last year, the owner decided to sell the old location on South Boulevard after a developer offered to buy it to build a new high-rise.
