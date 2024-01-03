PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sandwich Max reopens in Belmont neighborhood

At the time, the owner told WBTV they had every intention to reopen in a new location.
Last year, the owner decided to sell the old location on South Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular South End sandwich shop that closed last April has reopened in a new location

Sandwich Max is now in the Belmont neighborhood off Louise Avenue, next to Catawba Brewing Company.

￼ 933 Louise Ave UNIT 301, Charlotte, NC 28204 Please come see us January 3 🥳❣️❣️❣️

Posted by Sandwich Max South End on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Last year, the owner decided to sell the old location on South Boulevard after a developer offered to buy it to build a new high-rise.

At the time, the owner told WBTV they had every intention to reopen in a new location.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
The fire broke out at Jay's Seafood Restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Popular Albemarle restaurant gutted by massive fire

Latest News

On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Forever Family: Fostering Faith Foundation
The potential impact of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes on neighborhoods caused controversy...
Charlotte’s planning director weighs in on impact of Unified Development Ordinance
Baby Cannon was born shortly after 12 a.m. Monday at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Parents welcome New Year’s Day baby at Atrium Health Cabarrus
The odorless gas continued to fill the rooms while emergency signals from their home security...
First responders, technology save Stanly Co. family from deadly poison