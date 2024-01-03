Sandwich Max reopens in Belmont neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular South End sandwich shop that closed last April has reopened in a new location

Sandwich Max is now in the Belmont neighborhood off Louise Avenue, next to Catawba Brewing Company.

￼ 933 Louise Ave UNIT 301, Charlotte, NC 28204 Please come see us January 3 🥳❣️❣️❣️ Posted by Sandwich Max South End on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Last year, the owner decided to sell the old location on South Boulevard after a developer offered to buy it to build a new high-rise.

At the time, the owner told WBTV they had every intention to reopen in a new location.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.