Report: Man exposes himself on Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Jan. 1

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating an indecent exposure that happened at a Charlotte greenway on New Year’s Day.

A woman said a man exposed himself to her on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The greenway is located off Metropolitan Avenue. There are lots of shops and dining near where the incident happened, including a Trader Joe’s.

Police said the case is actively being investigated by the CMPD’s sex assault unit and no arrests have been made at this time.

