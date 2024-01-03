Pride flag draws criticism, violations from Union County homeowners association

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man is fighting his community’s homeowners association over a Pride flag he has hanging in his front yard.

The Holly Park HOA said it is against the rules to hang anything but the American flag, but several other homeowners have banners in their yards as well. The homeowner believes he is being targeted because of his sexuality.

“They’re telling me I’m not worthy,” Nick Crowley said. “That I’m not good enough to be with them or in this community.”

The problem, according to Crowley, is not anything he did, but who he is. He feels he is being wrongfully attacked for being who he is.

“Someone is stalking my house,” he said. “Someone is watching me, someone is harassing me...I am proud of the fact that I am a gay man.”

In September, Crowley said he received a letter of violation from the homeowners association, which said only the American flag could be displayed in front of his house, which he has lived in for more than 20 years.

Crowley came to WBTV after receiving the initial notice and pointed out that other non-American flags were being flown around the neighborhood. After the story aired, he said the HOA matter was closed.

Now, though, months later, Crowley said the file has since been reopened and someone is taking pictures of his home and posting it on the site, even though he changed the banner outside to a Pride American flag.

Crowley said a document published by the founding neighborhood HOA should trump the current bylaws. He said that founding document prohibits any type of discrimination in the community.

“They’re telling me to take that flag down, that might save a child’s life,” he said. “I’m not going to do it.”

WBTV has reached out to the neighborhood HOA, but has not yet received a response.

Related: Neighborhood HOA asks man to take down Pride flag in Union County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.