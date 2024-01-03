PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police searching for man accused of shooting 2 in Anson County

The 22-year-old is accused of shooting two people in Wadesboro in December.
Devell Exodus Tyson is accused of shooting two people on White Store Road in Wadesboro last month.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted in Anson County after he allegedly fired shots that left two people hurt in December.

The Wadesboro Police Department said warrants have been obtained for the arrest of 22-year-old Devell Exodus Tyson.

Authorities are seeking to charge him with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police said the shooting happened on Dec. 20 on White Store Road in Wadesboro.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information about Tyson’s location should call Wadesboro Police at 704-694-2167. He is said to have connections to the Monroe area.

Related: Sheriff: 17-year-old wanted in Mt. Holly double homicide arrested in NY

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Ramsey was first reported missing in 2022.
Skeletal remains found near Lincoln Co. Dollar General identified
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park
Daevion Crawford was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 12 a.m.
Bond increased to $1.5M for Romare Bearden Park shooting suspect
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Latest News

Pride flag Holly Park Indian Trail
Pride flag draws criticism, violations from Union County homeowners association
CMPD Charlotte crime investigation
Charlotte city councilman proposes task force to combat youth crime
Jeremy Thrasher was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Man charged with murdering 64-year-old woman, stealing SUV to appear in court
Travel Tuesday has a number of discounts on flights, travel expenses and hotels.
Overnight crash closes access to two Charlotte airport parking decks