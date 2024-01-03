Police searching for man accused of shooting 2 in Anson County

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted in Anson County after he allegedly fired shots that left two people hurt in December.

The Wadesboro Police Department said warrants have been obtained for the arrest of 22-year-old Devell Exodus Tyson.

Authorities are seeking to charge him with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police said the shooting happened on Dec. 20 on White Store Road in Wadesboro.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information about Tyson’s location should call Wadesboro Police at 704-694-2167. He is said to have connections to the Monroe area.

