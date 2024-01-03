Overnight crash closes access to two Charlotte airport parking decks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight crash has closed access to two parking decks at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning.

A box truck hit a power pole on Harlee Avenue, closing the road in both directions.

⚠️ For passengers and employees parking at Express Deck Self-Park and Express Deck Preferred between now and 9am on Wednesday, Jan 3:



Due to traffic incident these two Express Deck locations are not accessible. Passengers who pre-booked for Express Deck locations during these… — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 3, 2024

Because of the road closure, drivers are not able to get to either of the two Express Decks until about 9 a.m.

Airport officials said anyone who pre-booked the decks should check their email for information. Employees planning to park there should do the same.

No other CLT Parking locations have been affected by the crash and subsequent closure.

