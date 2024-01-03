PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overnight crash closes access to two Charlotte airport parking decks

Drivers will not be able to reach either of the Express Decks until about 9 a.m. Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight crash has closed access to two parking decks at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning.

A box truck hit a power pole on Harlee Avenue, closing the road in both directions.

Because of the road closure, drivers are not able to get to either of the two Express Decks until about 9 a.m.

Airport officials said anyone who pre-booked the decks should check their email for information. Employees planning to park there should do the same.

No other CLT Parking locations have been affected by the crash and subsequent closure.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

